DDPM issues flash flood, river overflow alerts for Phetchabun and Chanthaburi

In Phetchabun, authorities are closely monitoring the Pa Sak River. Water levels at Station S.42 in Bor Rang subdistrict, Wichian Buri district, have been rising steadily and are expected to overflow the riverbanks on September 8. This could affect riverside communities and low-lying areas in Wichian Buri and nearby districts.

In addition to these two provinces, the DDPM also issued a cell broadcast alert that the Chao Phraya Dam will increase its discharge rate to 1,700 cubic metres per second at 4pm on September 8.

Communities outside the flood embankments in Moo 1, 2 and 3 of Chi Nam Rai subdistrict, In Buri district of Sing Buri, along with nearby areas, are expected to be affected by rising water levels.