DDPM issues flash flood, river overflow alerts for Phetchabun and Chanthaburi

In Chanthaburi, heavy rainfall has been reported in Mueang, Laem Sing, Khlung, Makham and Khao Khitchakut districts, with downpours expected to continue.
Authorities have urged residents in risk-prone areas—such as along streams, canals, rivers, low-lying areas and foothills—to prepare for flash floods, run-off, riverbank overflows and possible landslides.
In Phetchabun, authorities are closely monitoring the Pa Sak River. Water levels at Station S.42 in Bor Rang subdistrict, Wichian Buri district, have been rising steadily and are expected to overflow the riverbanks on September 8. This could affect riverside communities and low-lying areas in Wichian Buri and nearby districts.
In addition to these two provinces, the DDPM also issued a cell broadcast alert that the Chao Phraya Dam will increase its discharge rate to 1,700 cubic metres per second at 4pm on September 8.
Communities outside the flood embankments in Moo 1, 2 and 3 of Chi Nam Rai subdistrict, In Buri district of Sing Buri, along with nearby areas, are expected to be affected by rising water levels.
Residents were advised to move belongings to higher ground, take care of vulnerable groups such as the elderly and bedridden patients, and closely follow official updates.
The DDPM reminded residents that emergencies can be reported via the Line account @1784DDPM or through the 24-hour safety hotline 1784.