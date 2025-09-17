Chao Phraya river near critical level: three provinces warned of heavy flooding as dam releases increase

The Chao Phraya river is approaching critical levels, prompting warnings for residents in three provinces as the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) prepares to increase dam discharges.

As of September 16, water levels in the upper Chao Phraya continue to rise. The RID has announced plans to increase water releases from the Chao Phraya Dam to match current conditions.

According to the latest data at 6:00 pm, key monitoring stations show continuing increases:

C.2 Station, Mueang District, Nakhon Sawan: 2,241 cubic metres per second, with a water level of 23.38 metres, still 2.32 metres below the riverbank but rising.

C.13 Chao Phraya Dam, Chainat: 2,000 cubic metres per second, with water levels above the dam at 17.26 metres and below at 14.68 metres, 1.66 metres below the bank, but trending upwards.

To cope with the rising water, the RID will gradually increase discharges from 2,000 to 2,100 cubic metres per second, starting at 1:00 am on September 17, reaching full capacity by 11:00 am.