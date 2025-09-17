Chao Phraya river near critical level: three provinces warned of heavy flooding as dam releases increase

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2025

Chao Phraya river water rises; Ang Thong, Ayutthaya and Sing Buri on alert as Royal Irrigation Department boosts dam discharge.

The Chao Phraya river is approaching critical levels, prompting warnings for residents in three provinces as the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) prepares to increase dam discharges.

As of September 16, water levels in the upper Chao Phraya continue to rise. The RID has announced plans to increase water releases from the Chao Phraya Dam to match current conditions.

According to the latest data at 6:00 pm, key monitoring stations show continuing increases:

  • C.2 Station, Mueang District, Nakhon Sawan: 2,241 cubic metres per second, with a water level of 23.38 metres, still 2.32 metres below the riverbank but rising.
  • C.13 Chao Phraya Dam, Chainat: 2,000 cubic metres per second, with water levels above the dam at 17.26 metres and below at 14.68 metres, 1.66 metres below the bank, but trending upwards.

To cope with the rising water, the RID will gradually increase discharges from 2,000 to 2,100 cubic metres per second, starting at 1:00 am on September 17, reaching full capacity by 11:00 am.

Warnings and monitoring areas:

Residents outside flood embankments along the Noi river and low-lying areas should remain vigilant, particularly in:

  • Ang Thong: Khlong Phong Pheng and Wat Chaiyo
  • Ayutthaya: Khlong Bang Ban in Hua Wiang Subdistrict, Sena District; Lat Chit and Tha Din Daeng Subdistricts, Phak Hai District
  • Sing Buri: Wat Sing in In Buri District, Mueang Sing Buri, and Phrom Buri District

The RID will continue to provide regular updates, and further increases in dam releases may be required if upstream water levels rise beyond current projections.

