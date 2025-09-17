Chao Phraya river near critical level: three provinces warned of heavy flooding as dam releases increase

The Chao Phraya river is approaching critical levels, prompting warnings for residents in three provinces as the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) prepares to increase dam discharges.
As of September 16, water levels in the upper Chao Phraya continue to rise. The RID has announced plans to increase water releases from the Chao Phraya Dam to match current conditions.
According to the latest data at 6:00 pm, key monitoring stations show continuing increases:
To cope with the rising water, the RID will gradually increase discharges from 2,000 to 2,100 cubic metres per second, starting at 1:00 am on September 17, reaching full capacity by 11:00 am.
Residents outside flood embankments along the Noi river and low-lying areas should remain vigilant, particularly in:
The RID will continue to provide regular updates, and further increases in dam releases may be required if upstream water levels rise beyond current projections.