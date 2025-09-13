Flood Alert Issued for Samut Prakan as Dam Increases Water Discharge

The Samut Prakan provincial administration has issued a flood warning for residents as rising water from the Chao Phraya Dam threatens to submerge the province.
The alert follows a decision by the Royal Irrigation Department to increase water discharge to 2,000 cubic metres per second due to continuous heavy rainfall in the north.
The heightened discharge is causing the Chao Phraya River to swell rapidly, increasing the risk of flooding in numerous riverside areas.
The Samut Prakan Provincial Administrative Organisation has warned residents that from 12-13 September, the high river levels could overwhelm the province’s drainage systems.
According to a 6 a.m. update today from the Royal Irrigation Department, water flow at key checkpoints continues to rise.
C.2 Station, Mueang District, Nakhon Sawan: Water flow is at 2,233 cubic metres per second, with the level at 23.36 metres, still 2.34 metres below the riverbank.
C.13 Station, Chao Phraya Dam, Chai Nat: Water flow is at 2,000 cubic metres per second. The upstream level is 17.19 metres, while the downstream level is 14.68 metres, or 1.66 metres below the bank.
The department is attempting to mitigate the impact by holding back water upstream and diverting it into irrigation systems on both sides of the river.
Affected low-lying areas upstream of the dam include parts of Manorom, Wat Sing, and Mueang districts in Chai Nat province. Downstream, areas outside the flood wall are also at risk, including Khlong Phung in Ang Thong and Khlong Bang Ban in Ayutthaya's Sena and Phak Hai districts.
The Royal Irrigation Department has stated it will provide further updates should upstream water levels continue to increase, requiring an even greater discharge from the Chao Phraya Dam.