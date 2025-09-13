Flood Alert Issued for Samut Prakan as Dam Increases Water Discharge

The Samut Prakan provincial administration has issued a flood warning for residents as rising water from the Chao Phraya Dam threatens to submerge the province.

The alert follows a decision by the Royal Irrigation Department to increase water discharge to 2,000 cubic metres per second due to continuous heavy rainfall in the north.

The heightened discharge is causing the Chao Phraya River to swell rapidly, increasing the risk of flooding in numerous riverside areas.

The Samut Prakan Provincial Administrative Organisation has warned residents that from 12-13 September, the high river levels could overwhelm the province’s drainage systems.