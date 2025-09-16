Ayutthaya hit by floods in six districts, 25,000 households affected, one dead

Ayutthaya Province is grappling with severe flooding across six districts, affecting 25,024 households and claiming one life, as the Chao Phraya Dam prepares to increase water discharge.

The Royal Irrigation Department on Tuesday issued a warning, stating that persistent heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas has caused rising inflows into the Chao Phraya River. Despite maximising water diversion into irrigation systems on both banks, surplus water remains, requiring additional discharge through the Chao Phraya Dam to manage water levels effectively and minimise impacts on low-lying areas.

The National Water Resources Committee (NWRC) has approved an increase in dam discharge to 2,000-2,500 cubic metres per second. This is expected to raise downstream water levels by 40-60 centimetres, affecting areas in Ayutthaya including Hua Wiang Subdistrict in Sena District, Lat Chit and Tha Din Daeng Subdistricts in Phak Hai District, as well as both banks of the Noi River and Bang Ban Canal. Low-lying areas in Phak Hai, Bang Ban, Sena, Bang Sai, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, and Bang Pa-in, already inundated, will experience further flooding.