Ayutthaya hit by floods in six districts, 25,000 households affected, one dead

Ayutthaya Province is grappling with severe flooding across six districts, affecting 25,024 households and claiming one life, as the Chao Phraya Dam prepares to increase water discharge.
The Royal Irrigation Department on Tuesday issued a warning, stating that persistent heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas has caused rising inflows into the Chao Phraya River. Despite maximising water diversion into irrigation systems on both banks, surplus water remains, requiring additional discharge through the Chao Phraya Dam to manage water levels effectively and minimise impacts on low-lying areas.
The National Water Resources Committee (NWRC) has approved an increase in dam discharge to 2,000-2,500 cubic metres per second. This is expected to raise downstream water levels by 40-60 centimetres, affecting areas in Ayutthaya including Hua Wiang Subdistrict in Sena District, Lat Chit and Tha Din Daeng Subdistricts in Phak Hai District, as well as both banks of the Noi River and Bang Ban Canal. Low-lying areas in Phak Hai, Bang Ban, Sena, Bang Sai, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, and Bang Pa-in, already inundated, will experience further flooding.
In Hua Wiang Subdistrict, Sena District, water from the Noi River has overflowed into Wat Bandai Chang, flooding the temple grounds to a depth of 60-70 centimetres around the ordination hall. Fortunately, water has not entered the main hall, leaving the principal Buddha statue unharmed.
Homes along the Noi River are heavily submerged, with many residents relying on boats for transport. At Hua Siang Bridge, water levels have nearly reached the bridge deck.
Overall, the flooding has affected six districts—Sena, Phak Hai, Bang Ban, Bang Sai, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, and Bang Pa-in—comprising 87 subdistricts and 550 villages. A total of 25,024 households have been impacted, with one fatality reported.