Parks Dept tightens cave tourism screening over Nipah fears

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has ordered tighter measures and stricter screening for cave tourism nationwide to curb the Nipah virus after serious outbreaks abroad, stressing that Thailand has not found any infected cases but must maintain the highest level of vigilance.

The department issued a statement elevating surveillance measures for the “Nipah virus” in cave areas and natural tourist attractions after outbreaks were reported overseas. It stressed that Thailand has not found any infected cases, but urged tourists to follow the strict rule: “don’t hunt, don’t forage, don’t eat.”

Latest Nipah situation in Thailand (January 2026)

According to reports of Nipah virus disease outbreaks in India, Malaysia and Bangladesh in early 2026, the disease is a dangerous zoonotic infection with a fatality rate as high as 70–100%.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, together with the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, and the Faculty of Forestry, Kasetsart University, clarified the facts as follows:

Thailand remains safe: At present, there have been no Nipah virus infections found in humans or pigs in Thailand.

Virus testing in bats: The virus has been found in Thai bats at around 10–16%, which is considered a normal level (lower than countries with outbreaks, where levels have been found as high as 40%).

Surveillance period: In Thailand, the virus is usually detected more often in bats during April to May.