Sat, December 18, 2021

life

Turmeric, balanced diet can help ease vaccine side-effects, advises doctor

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Turmeric, balanced diet can help ea...

Consuming turmeric, ginger, leafy vegetables and grains can help ease the side-effects of Covid-19 vaccines, the Department of Health suggested on Thursday.

Dr Suwanchai Wattana Yingcharoenchai, the department’s director-general, said the most common side effects include soreness at the vaccination site, headache, fever, body ache or fatigue.

Turmeric, balanced diet can help ease vaccine side-effects, advises doctor Turmeric, balanced diet can help ease vaccine side-effects, advises doctor

He said the symptoms can last for up to three days and suggested that consumption of the following herbs and plants can help ease symptoms. They are:

  • Turmeric: Contains anti-inflammatory properties and can help ease the pain.
  • Ginger: Helps reduce inflammation.
  • Leafy vegetables and fruit: Contain vitamins that can boost immunity, dietary fibre to help flush toxins and high water content, which helps refresh the body.
  • Grains: Help nourish the body.

Related news:

Turmeric, balanced diet can help ease vaccine side-effects, advises doctor

Related News

Published : December 17, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

No Man U match this weekend as Premier League postpones 5 games over Covid-19

Published : Dec 17, 2021

Patty, Panipak among Thai sports stars honoured on National Sports Day

Published : Dec 17, 2021

Thai K-pop sensation Lalisa Manoban named 17th most admired person in 2021

Published : Dec 17, 2021

Star Players from Big Tours to Feature at The Final Chapter 2021

Published : Dec 16, 2021

Latest News

Asean reported over 26,000 new Covid-19 cases on Friday

Published : Dec 18, 2021

Cool to cold weather in upper Thailand, isolated heavy rains in the lower South

Published : Dec 18, 2021

Thailand’s ‘smart cities’ dream will first focus on environment and smart power

Published : Dec 17, 2021

"Singha Soda" Collaborates with Dry Clean Only in a special world-premiere fashion collection available worldwide.

Published : Dec 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.