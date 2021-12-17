Turmeric, balanced diet can help ease vaccine side-effects, advises doctor

He said the symptoms can last for up to three days and suggested that consumption of the following herbs and plants can help ease symptoms. They are:

Turmeric: Contains anti-inflammatory properties and can help ease the pain.

Ginger: Helps reduce inflammation.

Leafy vegetables and fruit: Contain vitamins that can boost immunity, dietary fibre to help flush toxins and high water content, which helps refresh the body.

Grains: Help nourish the body.

