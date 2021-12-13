Third vaccine rollout needed to deal with Omicron, advises expert virologist

Dr Yong said boosters can be provided in the following combinations:

• Two jabs of inactivated vaccine: The third jab can be a viral-vector or mRNA vaccine and delivered one month after the second jab. Both viral-vector and mRNA vaccines can be delivered as fourth shots to deal with new Covid-19 variants.

• Inactivated and viral-vector cocktail: A booster of a viral-vector or mRNA vaccine can be administered three months after the second jab. If the third jab is a viral-vector vaccine, then the fourth jab should be an mRNA one.

• Two viral-vector jabs: The third jab should be an mRNA vaccine administered three to six months after the second jab. If people prefer a viral-vector booster, then the interval must be longer than six months to ensure high immunity.

• Two mRNA jabs: The third jab can be an mRNA vaccine depending on the Covid-19 situation.

Related stories: