Omicron variant may be less severe than Delta: expert virologist

He also said the world was now seeing the seasonal H1N1 flu before the 2009 H1N1 flu spread.

Yong said the Delta variant would of course be replaced by Omicron if the latter spreads more easily.

Outside Africa, about half of the total patients in the UK, Norway and Denmark have shown no symptoms, while the other half have seen a small number of symptoms when compared to the Delta variant, he wrote.

Meanwhile, the number of Omicron patients requiring hospitalisation in southern Africa is so far less than the Delta variant.