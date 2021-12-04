Good habits will keep Omicron away, says top Thai virologist

Though Thailand has had more than 2 million Covid-19 cases, less than 1 per cent of them have succumbed to the virus, unlike the US and Europe, he pointed out.

Yong said that though Thailand was slow in administering vaccines, it was better at preventing the virus from spreading.

“We were not able to prevent it to the point of no patients at all, but we could reduce the number of patients as much as possible,” the post read.

Applauding Thais for their good discipline in adhering to strict measures, he said that following the “new normal” guidelines and getting as many people jabbed as possible will bring life back to pre-Covid levels soon.

