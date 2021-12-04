Good habits will keep Omicron away, says top Thai virologist

He explained that this variant affects the throat first and can spread quickly, but pointed out that people have learned how to protect themselves better over the past two years.
Though Thailand has had more than 2 million Covid-19 cases, less than 1 per cent of them have succumbed to the virus, unlike the US and Europe, he pointed out.
Yong said that though Thailand was slow in administering vaccines, it was better at preventing the virus from spreading.
“We were not able to prevent it to the point of no patients at all, but we could reduce the number of patients as much as possible,” the post read.
Applauding Thais for their good discipline in adhering to strict measures, he said that following the “new normal” guidelines and getting as many people jabbed as possible will bring life back to pre-Covid levels soon.
Related News
Prevent Omicron outbreak by getting jabs, washing hands, maintaining distance, advises expert virologist
There’s evidence Omicron variant can spread quickly: Yong
Covid will stay with us, expert virologist says, advising everyone to get vaccinated
The Chulalongkorn University virologist also said that Thailand has enough vaccine doses available and the most important factor now is to find those who have not been vaccinated.
“Getting double jabbed will prevent infections from Delta or Omicron variants from getting too severe,” he said.
Published : December 04, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 06, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021