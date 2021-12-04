Tue, December 07, 2021

in-focus

Good habits will keep Omicron away, says top Thai virologist

Expert virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan said in a Facebook post on Saturday that people should not be careless, especially with the arrival of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron.

He explained that this variant affects the throat first and can spread quickly, but pointed out that people have learned how to protect themselves better over the past two years.

Though Thailand has had more than 2 million Covid-19 cases, less than 1 per cent of them have succumbed to the virus, unlike the US and Europe, he pointed out.

Yong said that though Thailand was slow in administering vaccines, it was better at preventing the virus from spreading.

“We were not able to prevent it to the point of no patients at all, but we could reduce the number of patients as much as possible,” the post read.

Applauding Thais for their good discipline in adhering to strict measures, he said that following the “new normal” guidelines and getting as many people jabbed as possible will bring life back to pre-Covid levels soon.
 

Related News

Prevent Omicron outbreak by getting jabs, washing hands, maintaining distance, advises expert virologist

There’s evidence Omicron variant can spread quickly: Yong

Covid will stay with us, expert virologist says, advising everyone to get vaccinated


The Chulalongkorn University virologist also said that Thailand has enough vaccine doses available and the most important factor now is to find those who have not been vaccinated.

“Getting double jabbed will prevent infections from Delta or Omicron variants from getting too severe,” he said.

Related News

Published : December 04, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Police crackdown on human trafficking gang in Tak

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Thailand recorded 3,525 Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths on Tuesday.

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Cold to cool weather in upper Thailand, less rains in the South

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Prayut urges people to ‘be aware’ but not panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case

Published : Dec 06, 2021

Latest News

Beautiful scenery at Gulf Forest Park in Shanghai

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Baht strengths as dollar responds to Feds moves on quantitative easing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Gold price stands still

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Police crackdown on human trafficking gang in Tak

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.