Prevent Omicron outbreak by getting jabs, washing hands, maintaining distance, advises expert virologist

He also said that the new variant may soon replace the Delta variant if it is more widely transmitted.

Dr Yong explained that initially in December 2019, the S (Serine) and L (Leucine) variants were discovered in China’s Wuhan city. The first variant detected in Thailand was the S variant. However, the more transmissible L variant spread across Europe, causing the S variant to disappear.

Then came the G (Glycine) variant, which spread even faster and replaced the L variant. The G variant sparked infections in Samut Sakhon in the second wave of Covid-19 in Thailand.

Then came the Alpha variant, which was brought into Thailand from a neighbouring country and spread quickly, replacing the G variant.

After that came the Delta variant, which was first detected in India. This variant was more transmissible than the Alpha variant and resulted in more severe symptoms. It is believed that this variant was brought into Thailand by construction workers and spread quickly. The Delta variant also spread very quickly globally because its infectious period is longer than other variants.

The Omicron variant, which was detected in South Africa on November 24, may spread quickly and replace the Delta variant.

The virologist pointed out that though this variant can enter the country through air, land and water, he believes closely monitoring Thailand’s large natural border can help prevent an Omicron outbreak.