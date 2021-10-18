Molnupiravir will turn Covid-19 into an ordinary complaint: top virologist

In a Facebook post, the expert from Chulalongkorn University said the drug can also prevent the spread of Covid-19 as it provides protection after a five-day course.
He added that the cost of the drug should drop once the five Indian companies that have been given rights start producing it. Dr Yong said that once this drug, developed by pharmaceutical giant Merck, is widely available, Covid-19 will become just another respiratory disease.
Related stories:
The Public Health Ministry is negotiating the procurement of Molnupiravir and other drugs for the treatment of Covid-19, while the Thai Food and Drug Administration plans to register it by the end of this month or by early November.
Published : October 18, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 19, 2021
Published : Oct 18, 2021
Published : Oct 15, 2021
Published : Oct 15, 2021
Published : Oct 19, 2021
Published : Oct 19, 2021
Published : Oct 19, 2021
Published : Oct 19, 2021