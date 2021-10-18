Tue, October 19, 2021

life

Molnupiravir will turn Covid-19 into an ordinary complaint: top virologist

Expert virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan confirmed on Monday that the new anti-viral drug Molnupiravir can reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death within five days of developing a Covid-19 infection.

In a Facebook post, the expert from Chulalongkorn University said the drug can also prevent the spread of Covid-19 as it provides protection after a five-day course.

He added that the cost of the drug should drop once the five Indian companies that have been given rights start producing it. Dr Yong said that once this drug, developed by pharmaceutical giant Merck, is widely available, Covid-19 will become just another respiratory disease.

The Public Health Ministry is negotiating the procurement of Molnupiravir and other drugs for the treatment of Covid-19, while the Thai Food and Drug Administration plans to register it by the end of this month or by early November.

Published : October 18, 2021

By : THE NATION

