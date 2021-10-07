Thu, October 14, 2021

life

Former Covid patients should still get a jab, advises top virologist

People who have recovered from Covid-19 should receive at least one jab to boost their immunity, Chulalongkorn University virology specialist Dr Yong Poovorawan said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

He also said former patients should get either a viral vector vaccine like AstraZeneca or an mRNA one such as Pfizer or Moderna.

“People are likely to get infected again three months after recovery, so they should get a jab one month after testing positive,” he added.

Citing a study conducted in Italy, Yong said former Covid-19 patients are likely to be protected from the infection for a year.

However, he said, “we still advise them to get at least one jab in a bid to boost their immunity”.

Published : October 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

