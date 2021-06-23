Virologist predicts spread of Delta, urges better, faster vaccine rollout

Citing a study by the Department of Medical Sciences, his Facebook post said 90 per cent of Covid-19 infections in Thailand were from the Alpha strain, followed by Delta strain (9 per cent) and Beta strain (1 per cent).

However, he predicted that the number of Delta-strain infections, found mostly among young workers, would gradually rise in the next three to four months.

He also pointed out that the vaccines currently administered in Thailand only offer protection against the Alpha strain.