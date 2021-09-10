Monday, September 13, 2021

life

Virologist warns of risk in giving mRNA vaccine to 12-17 year olds

A well-known Chulalongkorn University virology specialist has warned that administering an mRNA vaccine to children aged 12-17 years old may cause myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Dr Yong Poovorawan said everyone should receive Covid-19 vaccine, but the disease affects the elderly and people with chronic diseases rather than children.

He explained that children who had been infected with Covid-19 developed mild symptoms and have low risk of developing pneumonia and death.

"The vaccine must be very safe for children because they develop mild symptoms," he said. "They were only at risk of being a carrier to spread the virus to the elderly at home or people at school."

He said 59-69 boys and 8-10 girls aged 12-17 years old would be at risk of developing myocarditis, citing the US study on administering the second mRNA vaccine to 1 million children.

"Parents should be informed on benefits and risks of administering mRNA vaccine," he added.

Published : September 10, 2021

