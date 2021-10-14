Fri, October 15, 2021

life

Thailand aims to import 50,000 courses of anti-Covid tablet molnupiravir

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has approved an initial request by the Public Health Ministry to import 50,000 courses of molnupiravir to be used to treat Covid-19 patients, CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said on Thursday.

The CCSA committee has assigned the Medical Department under the ministry to propose the purchase to the Cabinet for consideration and final approval.

Molnupiravir is among several anti-coronavirus drugs currently undergoing phase 2 and 3 trials abroad, with results expected at the end of this month and the next.

Patients with mild Covid symptoms can be generally cured after being given 40 tablets for 5 days.

Published : October 14, 2021

By : THE NATION

