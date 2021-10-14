Thailand aims to import 50,000 courses of anti-Covid tablet molnupiravir

The CCSA committee has assigned the Medical Department under the ministry to propose the purchase to the Cabinet for consideration and final approval.
Molnupiravir is among several anti-coronavirus drugs currently undergoing phase 2 and 3 trials abroad, with results expected at the end of this month and the next.
Patients with mild Covid symptoms can be generally cured after being given 40 tablets for 5 days.
Published : October 14, 2021
By : THE NATION
