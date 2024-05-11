Hin Nam No Park in Laos advances as potential world heritage site

This success would also reflect the strong cooperation between Laos, Vietnam and international development partners.

Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Vansy Kuamua, who is a member of the National Heritage Management Committee, said on Wednesday that this achievement would be an important step in the conservation and recognition of the value of Hin Nam No National Park.

The park has been recognised as one of the world’s most important sites for biodiversity conservation based on the characteristics of wildlife and forest habitats, outstanding geological features and the diversity of fauna and flora including endangered species, endemic species and species endemic to limestone forests, Vansy said.

The upgrade of the park to a Unesco world heritage site would be a a valuable contribution to the conservation of this unique ecosystem, he added.

The deputy minister said he greatly appreciated the support received from both Lao and international organisations in the preparation of application documents, especially from specialists with the Protection and Sustainable Use of Forest Ecosystems and Biodiversity project, and GIZ.

The Vientiane Times