Covid will stay with us, expert virologist says, advising everyone to get vaccinated

Related News

Facebook page launches campaign over complaints of severe hair loss from Covid jabs

No plans to force people to take Covid-19 jabs yet: Public Health Ministry

Tourists refusing to mind their Covid-19 manners will be fined, warns CCSA

Yong said the Covid-19 vaccine looked promising at first because it was 90 per cent effective in reducing symptoms, which was much higher than influenza with only 50 per cent.

However, the vaccine efficiency is high only for the first two to three months, then immunity decreases and the virus will mutate into different strains.

This decreases the efficiency of the vaccine within six months so doctors encourage getting booster doses to increase immunity.

He mentioned that France is developing the highly efficient inactivated Valvena vaccine by combining two adjuvants, Alum and CpG.

According to results of the study, there are hopes in Europe that this vaccine will be the most effective.

Yong added that everyone, especially people in risk groups, must be vaccinated to prevent death.

We cannot hope to achieve totally effective herd immunity so Thailand must vaccinate most of its people as quickly as possible, he said.

The Public Health Ministry aims to administer 100 million doses of vaccine by December 5.