No plans to force people to take Covid-19 jabs yet: Public Health Ministry

He added that according to data available, some 10 million people have not been vaccinated yet, though this information is being verified. He said the ministry is also looking for ways to administer jabs to the unvaccinated.

As for the 8,000 or so vaccine naysayers, the ministry found that more than 60 per cent changed their minds after being provided with information about the benefits of getting a jab, though over 30 per cent still refused.

“The ministry is still not planning to impose the Communicable Diseases Act to force people to get vaccinated, as there should not be any problems once the country achieves herd immunity. If there is a new outbreak, the ministry may consider using stricter measures such as prohibiting unvaccinated people from participating in activities that may pose a risk of spreading the virus,” he said.

“Though the rate of vaccines administered may have slowed down, officials are doing their best to achieve the goal of administrating 100 million vaccine doses by December 5,” Dr Kiattibhoom concluded.