Vaccination units told to keep records up-to-date so MorProm app can keep working

He suggested that people first check to see if their personal information and vaccination records are visible on the MorProm or official Line account. If the information is missing, then they should contact their jab provider, he said.

Kiatiphum added that the ministry will soon set up call centres in every province to help people update or correct their data. Bangkokians, meanwhile, can contact the vaccination unit at Bang Sue Grand Station or Bangkok Metropolitan Administration units.

He explained that some information was missing because some vaccination units were operating outside the system and updated the information later. Also, he said, some units are required to have the information verified by persons in charge first.