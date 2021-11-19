Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Vaccination units told to keep records up-to-date so MorProm app can keep working

In response to more glitches in the MorProm application, the Public Health Ministry on Thursday instructed vaccination units like Thai Ruamjai, Chulabhorn Royal Academy and the Social Security Office to ensure all records are up-to-date.

Public health permanent secretary Kiatiphum Wongrajit said many people have encountered problems accessing their vaccination dates or records via the app.

He suggested that people first check to see if their personal information and vaccination records are visible on the MorProm or official Line account. If the information is missing, then they should contact their jab provider, he said.

Kiatiphum added that the ministry will soon set up call centres in every province to help people update or correct their data. Bangkokians, meanwhile, can contact the vaccination unit at Bang Sue Grand Station or Bangkok Metropolitan Administration units.

He explained that some information was missing because some vaccination units were operating outside the system and updated the information later. Also, he said, some units are required to have the information verified by persons in charge first.

Published : November 19, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
