‘Digital Health Pass’ to soon replace vaccine passports in Thailand

Vaccination history: Vaccination units nationwide will upload information and the app of double-jabbed users will display the word “vaccinated”.

Test results: Hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and other organisations registered with “MorPhrom” will upload the results of RT-PCR and ATK tests.

Infection history: Doctors will upload information of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Kiatiphum added that the application will display users’ basic information, but those requiring more details can scan the QR Code. The new version will have an improved security system, with the user’s private information hidden behind a toggle. Blockchain technology will be employed in this case.