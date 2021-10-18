Transport minister mulls new criteria for Thai travellers

He said all domestic travellers should produce proof of two jabs and a negative RT-PCR test no later than 72 hours before travel.
Initially, these measures may be enforced only for long-distance interprovincial trips via planes, trains or buses.
“We believe the public health standards for local residents and foreigners should be of the same standard. This is the only way we can ensure safety and curb the spread of Covid-19 when the country reopens,” Saksayam said.
Published : October 18, 2021
By : THE NATION
