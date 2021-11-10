Ministry advises people to only use FDA-approved ATKs

He said people who have been in the vicinity of those with Covid-19 infection should wait for three to five days before conducting a test. However, those who have a fever, cold or cough can take a test immediately.

The correct way of collecting a sample is putting the stick two to three centimetres into the nostril and then spinning it five times. This must be done in both nostrils. Those collecting saliva samples must follow the instructions strictly, he advised.

Suphakit said ATK that do not have the FDA stamp of approval can provide false test results, as can kits that are contaminated. He also said checking before or after the set time or incorrect usage can also provide false results.

He pointed out that if many ATK tests come out positive in one venue, people should not be immediately isolated. Instead, he said, the schools or companies should contact their nearest provincial health office and have the people retested using the RT-PCR method.