GPO to sell Covid-19 antigen test kits at Bt40 apiece

The supply is limited to only 2 million ATKs, which have been approved to use in Thailand by the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Eight branches of GPO that will sell the ATKs at special price are listed below:

Ratchathewi branch (head office), opposite Ramathibodi Hospital (Tel. 0-2203-8847, 0-2203-8849) Yotse branch, next to Hua Chiew Hospital (Tel. 0-2222-5931, 0-2225-6367) Jaran Sanitwong branch (Tel. 0-2412-9377) Deves branch, opposite Bank of Thailand (Tel. 0-2282-0729) Rangsit branch, near Si Mum Mueang Market (Tel. 0-2536-3526, 0-2536-4086) Department of Medical Services branch (Tel. 0-2951-0925, 0-2590-6034) Tropical Medicine branch, near Siam Commercial Bank (Tel. 0-2354-9061) The Government Complex branch (Tel. 0-2143-8768)

“GPO is also planning to add online channel in the future to facilitate people who could not travel to these branches, as well as increase the supply if more people are interested,” said the source.

For more information, contact GPO hotline at 1648.

