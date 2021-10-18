Mon, October 18, 2021

in-focus

GPO to sell Covid-19 antigen test kits at Bt40 apiece

The Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) will sell antigen test kits (ATKs) for the new coronavirus at Bt40 each starting from October 18 at 8 of its branches, a news source revealed on Monday.

The supply is limited to only 2 million ATKs, which have been approved to use in Thailand by the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Eight branches of GPO that will sell the ATKs at special price are listed below:

  1. Ratchathewi branch (head office), opposite Ramathibodi Hospital (Tel. 0-2203-8847, 0-2203-8849)
  2. Yotse branch, next to Hua Chiew Hospital (Tel. 0-2222-5931, 0-2225-6367)
  3. Jaran Sanitwong branch (Tel. 0-2412-9377)
  4. Deves branch, opposite Bank of Thailand (Tel. 0-2282-0729)
  5. Rangsit branch, near Si Mum Mueang Market (Tel. 0-2536-3526, 0-2536-4086)
  6. Department of Medical Services branch (Tel. 0-2951-0925, 0-2590-6034)
  7. Tropical Medicine branch, near Siam Commercial Bank (Tel. 0-2354-9061)
  8. The Government Complex branch (Tel. 0-2143-8768)

“GPO is also planning to add online channel in the future to facilitate people who could not travel to these branches, as well as increase the supply if more people are interested,” said the source.

For more information, contact GPO hotline at 1648.
 

Related Stories

If ATK is too cheap, the result will be false, warns Thai FDA

Ministry hopes Covid-19 crisis will be under control by Jan 1

GPO to sell ATK sets for THB40 each

Related News

Published : October 18, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Inactivated Covid-19 vaccines as good as mRNA, viral vector ones, says top health official

Published : Oct 18, 2021

Tunnels under Bangkok’s Rattanakosin Island making good progress

Published : Oct 18, 2021

Uthai Thani park officials rescue abandoned baby banteng

Published : Oct 18, 2021

PM orders crackdown on hackers after strange payments show up in people’s accounts

Published : Oct 18, 2021

Latest News

Inactivated Covid-19 vaccines as good as mRNA, viral vector ones, says top health official

Published : Oct 18, 2021

Tunnels under Bangkok’s Rattanakosin Island making good progress

Published : Oct 18, 2021

Uthai Thani park officials rescue abandoned baby banteng

Published : Oct 18, 2021

PM orders crackdown on hackers after strange payments show up in people’s accounts

Published : Oct 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.