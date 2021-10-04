Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

GPO to sell ATK sets for THB40 each

The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) said on Sunday that it would sell antigen test kits (ATKs) to the public at THB40 per set from October 18.

Sirikul Matevelungsun, GPO Deputy Managing Director, said this move aim to enable Thai people to seek high-quality ATKs in line with the Thai Food and Drug Administration standards.

She said this move also help reduce the price of ATKs and comply with the government's policy to conduct tests for Covid-19 on people as much as possible.

She added that 2 million sets of ATKs will be available at eight branches of GPO pharmacies across Bangkok on October 18 this year.

"If the demand is likely to increase, GPO will procure more ATKs for sale," she said, adding that ATKs would be available online in the future.

Eight branches of GPO pharmacies are as follows: Ratchathewi (head office), Yotse, Charansanitwong, Thewet, Rangsit, Public Health Ministry, Hospital for Tropical Diseases and Government Complex.

For more information, please contact GPO call centre: 1648.

Published : October 04, 2021

