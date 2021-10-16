If ATK is too cheap, the result will be false, warns Thai FDA



She said the FDA-authorised ATKs are not all expensive.

Meanwhile, she said, the FDA has received many complaints and is taking legal action against 38 sellers. It has also blocked 4,500 links leading to websites advertising fake ATKs.

The FDA recently joined the Consumer Protection Police Division in raiding Bangkok’s Sampheng area and caught several offenders. The hunt will be expanded to other areas, the FDA said.

As for people who want to avoid spending too much on ATKs, Supatra said the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) will be selling units at 40 baht per piece from Monday. However, she said, the GPO only has 2 million units.