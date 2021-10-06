Health Department set to hand out 250,000 ATKs to food workers

The kits have been supplied by the National Health Security Office and will be distributed via district health offices.

Approximately 157,452 sets are earmarked for workers in markets, 68,596 for restaurant staff, 18,876 for food stalls and 5,076 for food delivery staff.

To be eligible for the free ATKs, candidates must be working in the establishments/fields mentioned above in areas that have a high number of daily infections and have yet to receive any Covid-19 vaccine.