Pharmacies to distribute 8.5m antigen test kits to risk groups

According to the council president, Jiraporn Limpananont, citizens in the risk group must register with the National Health Security Office (NHSO) to receive the ATK. Those categorised as risk groups include:

▪︎Families of patients

▪︎Those who have travelled to places where there were patients

▪︎People who are likely to be infected, such as those coughing or having fever

Jiraporn said that the NHSO would send the list to the selected or nearby pharmacies. The pharmacy will contact them to question their symptoms or confirm if they are in the risk groups by telephone or Line. After that, they will send the ATK to the house with guidelines on how to use it properly.

After testing, citizens who received the ATK must send a photo of the result to the pharmacy. If the result is negative, they will be in home quarantine and get another ATK after 3-5 days.

If the result is positive, pharmacists will ask about their symptoms to evaluate their symptom levels (green-yellow-red).