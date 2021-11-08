Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

PM satisfied country ranks 18th in vaccination rate

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is satisfied Thailands Covid vaccination rate has surpassed 80 million doses, ranking 18th out of 184 countries, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkonghchana said on Monday.

The Public Health Ministry is also expediting negotiations for the purchase of Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, he said.

Prayut is additionally satisfied with the current Covid-19 situation, which has continued to show signs of improvement, Thanakorn said.

The spokesman said that the latest information on the Bloomberg website as of Saturday indicates Thailand is ranked 18th in the world and 3rd in Asean, while countries with the highest vaccination rates are China, India, the US, Brazil and Indonesia.

Health data on Sunday shows 80,484,427 doses have been administered in Thailand, representing 65.4 per cent of the population.

PM satisfied country ranks 18th in vaccination rate

According to Thanakorn, Bloomberg predicts that if Thailand continues with its current inoculation rate of about 600,000-800,000 doses per day, within a month more than 75 per cent of the population would have received their first jabs, which is in line with the country's reopening under the "smart entry" policy.

"The prime minister has also ordered the Public Health Ministry to expedite negotiations to purchase anti-Covid-19 medicines – Pfizer's Paxlovid and Merck's Molnupiravir.

The accelerated purchase of these drugs is to reduce hospitalisation and reduce fatalities in high-risk patients as quickly as possible," Thanakorn added.

Related news:

PM satisfied country ranks 18th in vaccination rate

Related News

Published : November 08, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.