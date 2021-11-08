Thailand recorded 7,592 Covid-19 cases and 39 deaths on Monday.

Death toll increased by 39, while 7,495 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,975,591 – 1,857,463 of whom have recovered, 98,425 are still in hospitals and 19,703 have died.

Separately, another 76,492 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 193,257 their second shot and 8,310 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 80,499,612.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 250.61 million on Monday, 226.87 million of whom have recovered, 18.68 million are active cases (76,075 in severe condition) and 5.06 million have died (up by 4,595).