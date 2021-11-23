Facebook page launches campaign over complaints of severe hair loss from Covid jabs

The call was sparked when a 19-year-old’s post about him losing a lot of hair after getting two Sinovac shots went viral mid-last week.
On Monday, the Facebook page “Yark Dung Diew Jud Hai (I can make you famous), Return Part 1” revealed four similar cases.
The first case had received the first AstraZeneca jab but refused the second jab after developing severe hair loss. Two had started losing their hair after getting the second dose of Sinopharm vaccine, and the fourth case was a nurse who had received a Pfizer booster.
The page said many people were suffering from such side-effects and that the government should acknowledge this problem and offer treatment or at least some advice instead of leaving people to find solutions on their own.
Published : November 23, 2021
