Tue, November 23, 2021

in-focus

Facebook page launches campaign over complaints of severe hair loss from Covid jabs

A popular Facebook page on Monday posted reports of people allegedly suffering severe hair loss after receiving Covid-19 jabs and called on the government to take responsibility.

The call was sparked when a 19-year-old’s post about him losing a lot of hair after getting two Sinovac shots went viral mid-last week.

On Monday, the Facebook page “Yark Dung Diew Jud Hai (I can make you famous), Return Part 1” revealed four similar cases.

The first case had received the first AstraZeneca jab but refused the second jab after developing severe hair loss. Two had started losing their hair after getting the second dose of Sinopharm vaccine, and the fourth case was a nurse who had received a Pfizer booster.

The page said many people were suffering from such side-effects and that the government should acknowledge this problem and offer treatment or at least some advice instead of leaving people to find solutions on their own.

Related news:

Facebook page launches campaign over complaints of severe hair loss from Covid jabs

Related News

Published : November 23, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Bangkok governor checks out Siam Square road-improvement project

Published : Nov 23, 2021

Suthep’s son, 3 others back in court over Samui forest encroachment case

Published : Nov 23, 2021

Thailand reopening proves to be a massive success

Published : Nov 23, 2021

EGAT invites people to join ‘Mae Moh Festival 2021’ individually and virtually

Published : Nov 23, 2021

Latest News

BGRIM wins five Asian Excellence Awards 2021 Honours recognise corporate excellence in investment, good governance on Asias leading level

Published : Nov 23, 2021

SET falls after rising in the previous day

Published : Nov 23, 2021

Bangkok governor checks out Siam Square road-improvement project

Published : Nov 23, 2021

BGRIM acquires majority stake in Vietnamese wind farm, consistent with renewable energy and net-zero carbon emission milestones

Published : Nov 23, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.