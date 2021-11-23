Tourists refusing to mind their Covid-19 manners will be fined, warns CCSA

“Hotel and business operators have notified the CCSA that some of their customers refused to wear facemasks, while others insisted on dining together in large groups, which increases the risk of the virus spreading,” CCSA deputy spokesperson Dr Apisamai Srirangsan said.

“Officials have visited these establishments and issued warnings to customers violating regulations set by the Public Health Ministry. Repeat offenders can face a fine up to 20,000 baht as per the Communicable Disease Control Act.”

Meanwhile, she said, some tourists have also complained about hotels not being totally transparent about their pricing schemes. “These hotels apparently only display their room fees, and when travellers arrive they learn they have to pay for the transfer from the airport and Covid-19 tests,” she said. “By then it’s too late for a refund.