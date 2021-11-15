Fri, November 19, 2021

CCSA rejects proposal to conduct rapid tests on foreign tourists, rule of first night in hotel stays

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Sunday put the brakes on the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)’s proposal to use antigen test kits (ATKs) on foreign arrivals under the Test & Go scheme.

TAT governor Yutthasak Suphasorn said the decision to continue conducting RT-PCR tests on double jabbed tourists was confirmed at the CCSA meeting on Friday. The aim is to ensure safety, he said, adding that the CCSA is set to look into the issue again.

 

He said TAT proposed the use of ATKs for the convenience of tourists and to reduce their expenses because an RT-PCR test takes at least six hours to provide a result, which means all tourists have to check into a hotel for at least one night.

“Shifting to ATKs will also help the management of tourists as the number of arrivals in December is expected to increase,” he said.

He also said that TAT will call on the CCSA to allow restaurants in hotels to serve alcohol to guests beyond the 9pm deadline.

"It is up to CCSA whether it will approve this proposal or not," he added.

