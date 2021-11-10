Fri, November 19, 2021

CCSA issues guidelines for Loy Krathong festivities

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) issued guidelines on Wednesday for Loy Krathong festivities.

The guidelines divide celebrations into two groups:

• Families and individuals can hold small parties provided they adhere to preventive measures such as social distancing, masks and sanitising.

• Organisers of large-scale events in Bangkok, Sukhothai, Chiang Mai and other venues must seek special permission from the Provincial Communicable Disease Committee and ensure the event is held in line with universal health practices.

Loy Krathong will be marked nationwide on November 19.

