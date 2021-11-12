Opening of pubs, bars postponed to Jan 15, Chanthaburi shifts to “red” zone

The CCSA along with Interior and Public Health ministries, provincial disease control bodies and related agencies will work with business operators to prepare for the opening of the venues and ensure all safety measures are in place.

Also on Friday, the CCSA meeting led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha decided to shift Chanthaburi province from “dark red” zone to “red” zone, bringing the list of provinces under maximum disease control from seven to six. Tak, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala and Songkhla are still marked “dark red”.

Currently, 39 provinces are classified as “red” or high disease control areas. They are Kanchanaburi, Khon Kaen, Chonburi, Chumphon, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Chachoengsao, Trang, Trat, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Prachinburi, Ayutthaya, Phatthalung, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchaburi, Phetchabun, Ranong, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Lopburi, Satun, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Saraburi, Sa Kaew, Suphanburi, Surat Thani, Ang Thong, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani and now Chanthaburi.

The “orange” zone or controlled area covers 23 provinces, namely: Kalasin, Kamphaeng Phet, Chai Nat, Chaiyaphum, Buri Ram, Phayao, Phrae, Maha Sarakham, Mae Hong Son, Yasothon, Roi Et, Lampang, Lamphun, Loei, Singburi, Sukhothai, Surin, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Uttaradit, Uthai Thani, Amnat Charoen and Si Sa Ket.