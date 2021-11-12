Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Opening of pubs, bars postponed to Jan 15, Chanthaburi shifts to “red” zone

The date of reopening entertainment venues, pubs, bars and karaoke joints across Thailand was shifted from December 1 to January 15 on Friday.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the decision was made in line with the Covid-19 situation and vaccination status.

The CCSA along with Interior and Public Health ministries, provincial disease control bodies and related agencies will work with business operators to prepare for the opening of the venues and ensure all safety measures are in place.

Also on Friday, the CCSA meeting led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha decided to shift Chanthaburi province from “dark red” zone to “red” zone, bringing the list of provinces under maximum disease control from seven to six. Tak, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala and Songkhla are still marked “dark red”.

Currently, 39 provinces are classified as “red” or high disease control areas. They are Kanchanaburi, Khon Kaen, Chonburi, Chumphon, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Chachoengsao, Trang, Trat, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Prachinburi, Ayutthaya, Phatthalung, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchaburi, Phetchabun, Ranong, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Lopburi, Satun, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Saraburi, Sa Kaew, Suphanburi, Surat Thani, Ang Thong, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani and now Chanthaburi.

The “orange” zone or controlled area covers 23 provinces, namely: Kalasin, Kamphaeng Phet, Chai Nat, Chaiyaphum, Buri Ram, Phayao, Phrae, Maha Sarakham, Mae Hong Son, Yasothon, Roi Et, Lampang, Lamphun, Loei, Singburi, Sukhothai, Surin, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Uttaradit, Uthai Thani, Amnat Charoen and Si Sa Ket.

 

Opening of pubs, bars postponed to Jan 15, Chanthaburi shifts to “red” zone

Related News

CCSA issues guidelines for Loy Krathong festivities

Unlocking of bars in Bangkok to be considered on Nov 15

Regulations for local flights issued as Thailand gets ready to reopen

 

The “yellow” zone or monitored area includes five provinces: Nakhon Phanom, Nan, Bueng Kan, Mukdahan and Sakon Nakhon.

The “blue” zone or the tourist pilot area covers four provinces, namely Bangkok, Krabi, Phang Nga and Phuket.

 

Opening of pubs, bars postponed to Jan 15, Chanthaburi shifts to “red” zone

Related News

Published : November 12, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.