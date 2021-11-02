Unlocking of bars in Bangkok to be considered on Nov 15

General Supot Malaniyom, NSC secretary-general, said the council will meet tourism operators every two days and collate data for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), which will be presented every 15 days.
He said the opening of entertainment venues, bars and pubs will rely very much on the trend of new Covid-19 infections, the emergence of clusters and the rate of hospital beds occupied by Covid patients.
He said the first report will be presented on November 15 and if all goes well, the CCSA may consider reopening entertainment venues, bars and pubs in the 17 tourism pilot areas first.
Published : November 02, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021