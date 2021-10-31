Regulations for local flights issued as Thailand gets ready to reopen

• Passengers must undergo all entry and departure regulations set by provincial authorities and present documents showing they are free of Covid-19, such as negative test results or self-isolation certificates.

• Flights can operate in dark red zones marked as tourism pilot areas.

• Aircraft seating must be arranged in line with the Public Health Ministry’s measures.

• Airlines must inform passengers in advance about the entry and departure regulations specified by each province.

• Airlines cannot serve food or drink inside the aircraft. In case of emergency or necessity, they can serve water to passengers away from others.

• Airports must manage the flow of passengers and facilitate the work of public health officers on duty.

• Airlines and airports must ensure that their frontline staff have been fully vaccinated and free from Covid-19 by conducting tests every week.

• Airport authorities must ensure all passengers wear facemasks and have a body temperature lower than 37.3 degrees Celsius checked using a non-contact infrared thermometer before entry.