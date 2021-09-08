MorPhrom app upgraded for use in air travel

CAAT and the newly formed Thai Airlines Association are set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Public Health Ministry to develop the application.

The app will record travellers’ Covid-19 test results taken via both RT-PCR and antigen methods as well as vaccination records, which passengers can present before travelling. This will make the checking system at airports less time-consuming and more efficient.

These features are still at the testing stage but should be ready within this month.

Developers are also planning to add passengers’ medical history in the app, so recovered Covid-19 patients can travel between provinces.