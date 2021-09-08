MorPhrom app upgraded for use in air travel

View
CAAT and the newly formed Thai Airlines Association are set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Public Health Ministry to develop the application.
The app will record travellers’ Covid-19 test results taken via both RT-PCR and antigen methods as well as vaccination records, which passengers can present before travelling. This will make the checking system at airports less time-consuming and more efficient.
These features are still at the testing stage but should be ready within this month.
Developers are also planning to add passengers’ medical history in the app, so recovered Covid-19 patients can travel between provinces.
The app will be applied to the reservation system and passengers will also be able to use it to check-in. These features are expected to be ready by the end of this year or early next year.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) eased lockdown measures from September 1 and is now letting people travel between provinces.
Confusion over documents that need to be presented to airlines for interprovincial travel saw many people miss their flights unnecessarily earlier.
