TAT announces details of domestic travel from today

Air Travel

Thai Airways

Thai Airways International will operate twice weekly one-way flights from Bangkok to Phuket – Flight TG922 every Thursday from September 2-October 28, 2021 and Flight TG916 every Friday from September 3-October 29, 2021.

Bangkok Airways

Bangkok Airways resumed its direct return flights between Samui and Phuket in support of the Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus programmes on August 25. It presently offers three flights per week – on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Flights between Samui and Singapore and flights operated under the Samui Plus programme will operate as normal.

The airline’s temporary suspension of in-flight meals and temporary closure of passenger lounges is extended until further notice.

For more information, visit www.bangkokair.com, phone its call centre via tel 1771 or 02-270-6699, email [email protected], or PG live chat at https://bit.ly/PGLiveChatEN.

Nok Air

Nok Air is coming back into service at Don Mueang International Airport from September 1 and will operate flights to Buri Ram, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Chumphon, Hat Yai, Lampang, Loei, Mae Sot, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nan, Phitsanulok, Phuket, Ranong, Sakon Nakhon, Surat Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, and Udon Thani.

There are guaranteed flights for passengers who reserve seats from Don Mueang International Airport until September 7, with travel from September 1-7.

More information can be got via www.nokair.com, Nok Air’s sales counters or Call Centre 1318.