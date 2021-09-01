TAT announces details of domestic travel from today

View
Air Travel
Thai Airways
Thai Airways International will operate twice weekly one-way flights from Bangkok to Phuket – Flight TG922 every Thursday from September 2-October 28, 2021 and Flight TG916 every Friday from September 3-October 29, 2021.
Bangkok Airways
Bangkok Airways resumed its direct return flights between Samui and Phuket in support of the Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus programmes on August 25. It presently offers three flights per week – on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Flights between Samui and Singapore and flights operated under the Samui Plus programme will operate as normal.
The airline’s temporary suspension of in-flight meals and temporary closure of passenger lounges is extended until further notice.
For more information, visit www.bangkokair.com, phone its call centre via tel 1771 or 02-270-6699, email [email protected], or PG live chat at https://bit.ly/PGLiveChatEN.
Nok Air
Nok Air is coming back into service at Don Mueang International Airport from September 1 and will operate flights to Buri Ram, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Chumphon, Hat Yai, Lampang, Loei, Mae Sot, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nan, Phitsanulok, Phuket, Ranong, Sakon Nakhon, Surat Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, and Udon Thani.
There are guaranteed flights for passengers who reserve seats from Don Mueang International Airport until September 7, with travel from September 1-7.
More information can be got via www.nokair.com, Nok Air’s sales counters or Call Centre 1318.
Thai AirAsia
Thai AirAsia will fly back into service at Don Mueang International Airport from September 3, with flights to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Phuket, Roi Et, Ubon Ratchathani, and Udon Thani.
For more information, visit www.airasia.com.
Thai Lion Air
Thai Lion Air will also be back in service at Don Mueang International Airport from September 1.
For more information, visit www.lionairthai.com.
Thai Smile Airways
Thai Smile Airways said some of its domestic flights will resume on September 1.
More information can be got via www.thaismileair.com, the Smile Service Centre at airports, Smile call centre 1181 or 02-118-8888, or email [email protected].
Thai VietJet Air
Thai VietJet Air will be back in service at Suvarnabhumi Airport from September 1.
The airline will commence its direct Bangkok-Taipei flights on October 20 (with sealed domestic Phuket Sandbox flight connections available).
In addition, it will begin its Bangkok-Singapore and Phuket-Singapore services on October 21.
For more information, visit www.vietjetair.com.
Bus travel
Interprovincial buses
The Transport Company will resume services on 26 Northern, Northeastern, Eastern and Southern routes from September 1.
North (8 routes): Bangkok-Chiang Mai, Bangkok-Khlong Lan, Bangkok-Lom Kao, Bangkok-Mae Sai, Bangkok-Mae Sot, Bangkok-Pa Daet-Chiang Khong, Bangkok-Thung Chang, and Bangkok-Uttaradit.
North and East (10 routes): Bangkok-Buri Ram, Bangkok-Chanthaburi-Trat, Bangkok-Loei-Chiang Khan, Bangkok-Mukdahan, Bangkok-Nakhon Phanom, Bangkok-Nong Bua Lamphu, Bangkok-Rattanaburi, Bangkok-Saraburi, Bangkok-Surin and Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani.
South (8 routes): Bangkok (Mo Chit 2)-Hat Yai, Bangkok-Koh Samui, Bangkok-Krabi, Bangkok-Phuket, Bangkok-Songkhla, Bangkok-Su-ngai Kolok, Bangkok-Takua Pa-Khok Kloi, and Bangkok-Trang-Satun.
Bus passengers are asked to comply with strict health measures – social distancing, wearing masks, washing ones hands frequently, and registering through the Thai Chana application.
For more information on bus travel, contact bus ticket offices at terminals across the country, call centre 1490, or bus terminals 24 hours a day.
Train travel
The State Railways of Thailand is continuing with its selected Northern, Northeastern, Southern and Eastern routes. Information is available via hotline 1690.
Water travel
Boonsiri High Speed Catamaran
The Boonsiri High Speed Catamaran service will continue to operate daily between Koh Kut and Laem Sok Pier. Departure from Koh Kut is at 10am and return at 2.20pm.
The company is also offering a special charter private catamaran between Laem Sok and Koh Kut. This is suitable for groups and large families, as well as for the elderly and pregnant women. Passengers can choose travel times. For more information, call 061 689 9222.
Raja Ferry
The company will continue operating on the following routes:
Don Sak-Samui and Samui-Don Sak from 5am to 6pm daily.
Samui-Pha-ngan: Last departure is at 7pm.
For the Don Sak-Pha-ngan and Pha-ngan-Don Sak routes, passengers can transit Samui.
More information is available on FB: rajaferryport, or via Line: @rajaferryport
Saen Saep boat service
Between 10am and 3pm.
There will be only one Saen Saep service per hour – from Wat Si Bun Rueang Pier. There will be no services on Saturdays and Sundays. These changes are in place until further notice.
The Tourism Authority is reminding all travellers to continue with the D-M-H-T-T-A precautions to prevent Covid-19 from spreading further – distancing, mask wearing, handwashing, temperature checks, testing for the virus, and getting alerts from relevant applications.
For regular updates on the tourism-related Covid-19 situation in Thailand, visit TAT newsroom via www.tatnews.org; Facebook (tatnews.org); or Twitter (Tatnews_Org). For additional information and assistance relating to Thailand’s tourism, contact TAT via 1672 or Tourist Police hotline 1155.
