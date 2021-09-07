Tourism ministry eyes campaigns to boost local travel next month

View
Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakan said on Monday that the ministry will first evaluate the situation 14 days after the easing of the lockdown.
The aim is to allow Thai tourists to travel within the country during the high season once cases drop and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration gives it the go-ahead.
The ministry and the Tourism Authority of Thailand will launch the “Rao Tiew Duay Kan Phase 3” (We Travel Together) and “Tour Teaw Thai” (Travel around Thailand) campaigns.
Under the “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” project, travellers will be given a 40-per-cent discount on accommodation, a 600-baht voucher for food and beverage for every night booked and a 40 per cent discount on plane tickets.
The “Tour Teaw Thai” package will give travellers discounts of up to 5,000 baht.
The ministry said 10.9 billion baht is left from the funds earmarked to boost local tourism – 5.9 billion baht for “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” and 5 billion baht for “Tour Teaw Thai”.
