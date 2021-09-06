Bangkok reopening plan delayed until most residents fully jabbed

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Monday that the plan had been postponed from October 1, when Bangkok and four other provinces – Chiang Mai (Mueang, Mae Rim, Mae Taeng and Doi Tao), Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin), Phetchaburi (Cha-am) and Chonburi (Pattaya, Bang Lamung and Sattahip) – were scheduled to reopen.

He said the country should be fully reopened by January 15 if at least 70 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated by the end of this year.