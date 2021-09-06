TAT launches campaign to boost Chonburi’s tourism industry

Under the campaign, which runs until September 25, travellers will be given a 500-baht voucher when they check into any of the following hotels:

• Sunbeam Hotel Pattaya

• Bella Villa Cabana

• Ravindra Beach Resort and Spa

• Mera Mare

• Villa Wanida Garden Resort

• The Now Hotel Pattaya

• The Tara Residence

• LK Emerald Beach

• Chezzotel

The terms and conditions of the campaign are:

• Guests receive a 500-baht voucher per room when checking into a participating hotel. The voucher can be used for food and drinks in the hotel.

• The campaign only applies to people who reside outside Chonburi province.

• The campaign runs until September 25.

• The voucher cannot be exchanged for cash.

* TAT reserves the right to amend the terms and conditions without prior notice.