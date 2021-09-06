Monday, September 13, 2021

TAT launches campaign to boost Chonburi’s tourism industry

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) launched the “Check-in Chonburi Free 500” campaign last month to lure tourists back to the province after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Under the campaign, which runs until September 25, travellers will be given a 500-baht voucher when they check into any of the following hotels:

• Sunbeam Hotel Pattaya
• Bella Villa Cabana
• Ravindra Beach Resort and Spa
• Mera Mare
• Villa Wanida Garden Resort
• The Now Hotel Pattaya
• The Tara Residence
• LK Emerald Beach
• Chezzotel

The terms and conditions of the campaign are:

• Guests receive a 500-baht voucher per room when checking into a participating hotel. The voucher can be used for food and drinks in the hotel.
• The campaign only applies to people who reside outside Chonburi province.
• The campaign runs until September 25.
• The voucher cannot be exchanged for cash.
* TAT reserves the right to amend the terms and conditions without prior notice.

