Experts decry govt plan to turn Pattaya beach into Miami lookalike

Chorpaka Wiriyanon, co-founder of the Thailand Urban Tree Network, said the government should change its city-development plans because residents don’t agree with it.

“City development does not mean replacing existing things with new things. It means developing further by using innovation and technology to keep up with new trends,” she said.

“We also must understand how to coexist with native tree species.”

She also said that the Thai climate is not suitable for growing western trees.