Sun, October 24, 2021

in-focus

CAAT issues regulations for airlines to follow from Nov 1

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) on Saturday issued guidelines for airlines landing in Thailand from November 1.

This move follows the government’s decision to allow double-jabbed travellers from 46 low-risk countries to enter Thailand without having to quarantine.

An October 22 statement signed by CAAT chairman Suttipong Kongpool said the guidelines are in line with Article 9 of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s orders.

“People can enter Thailand for economic benefits and public health sustainability under disease control officials’ supervision and they must observe measures to contain the spread of Covid-19,” the statement read.

CAAT issues regulations for airlines to follow from Nov 1

Related stories:

Related News

Published : October 24, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Russell Crowe rewarded for becoming Thailand’s accidental ambassador

Published : Oct 24, 2021

Special permission needed to sell drinks containing kratom

Published : Oct 24, 2021

9 protesters held over Oct 6 Din Daeng clash, shooting of officer

Published : Oct 24, 2021

New boat route between Krabi, Phang Nga, Phuket considered

Published : Oct 24, 2021

Latest News

Russell Crowe rewarded for becoming Thailand’s accidental ambassador

Published : Oct 24, 2021

Special permission needed to sell drinks containing kratom

Published : Oct 24, 2021

9 protesters held over Oct 6 Din Daeng clash, shooting of officer

Published : Oct 24, 2021

New boat route between Krabi, Phang Nga, Phuket considered

Published : Oct 24, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.