CAAT issues regulations for airlines to follow from Nov 1

This move follows the government’s decision to allow double-jabbed travellers from 46 low-risk countries to enter Thailand without having to quarantine.
An October 22 statement signed by CAAT chairman Suttipong Kongpool said the guidelines are in line with Article 9 of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s orders.
“People can enter Thailand for economic benefits and public health sustainability under disease control officials’ supervision and they must observe measures to contain the spread of Covid-19,” the statement read.
Published : October 24, 2021
By : THE NATION
