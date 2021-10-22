Airports across Thailand get ready for the big day

He said the same rules apply to domestic travellers.

All travellers will be screened with an automatic infrared thermometer as soon as they land, and rescreened if their temperature is higher than 37.5 degrees Celsius.

If the second screening shows their temperature to be higher than 37.5 degrees then they will be sent to the hospital immediately.

Meanwhile, Don Mueang Airport will provide vaccines and Covid-19 tests for 900 walk-ins daily.