Airports across Thailand get ready for the big day

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said on Friday that people entering Thailand will be required to show proof of having received both jabs of a World Health Organisation (WHO)-approved vaccine and a negative RT-PCR test result.
He said the same rules apply to domestic travellers.
All travellers will be screened with an automatic infrared thermometer as soon as they land, and rescreened if their temperature is higher than 37.5 degrees Celsius.
If the second screening shows their temperature to be higher than 37.5 degrees then they will be sent to the hospital immediately.
Meanwhile, Don Mueang Airport will provide vaccines and Covid-19 tests for 900 walk-ins daily.
As part of the government’s policy to stimulate the economy, Thailand is opening in three phases on November 1, December 1 and New Year’s Day.
From November 1, travellers from low-risk countries can enter the country without having to quarantine for 14 days.
Don Mueang Airport expects to see at least 10,000 travellers daily, far lower than the 50,000 travellers per day in 2019.
Authorities reckon there will be 60,000 domestic travellers per day in the first phase, up significantly from about 12,000 per day in October.
Published : October 22, 2021
