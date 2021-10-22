TAT offers guidelines for people wanting to visit Thailand

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said though people from low-risk countries do not have to undergo the 14-day quarantine, they are required to:

• Stay in Thailand for at least 21 days.

• Provide proof of having received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine that has been approved by either the World Health Organisation (WHO) or Thailand’s Public Health Ministry.

• Provide a negative Covid-19 result taken no more than 72 hours ago. If they test positive, they must provide evidence proving they had contracted the virus over the past three months and provide proof of US$50,000 insurance coverage.

• Provide evidence of reservation in a SHA-plus hotel on the first night.

• Download the MorChana application as soon as they land in Thailand.