TAT offers guidelines for people wanting to visit Thailand

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said though people from low-risk countries do not have to undergo the 14-day quarantine, they are required to:
• Stay in Thailand for at least 21 days.
• Provide proof of having received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine that has been approved by either the World Health Organisation (WHO) or Thailand’s Public Health Ministry.
• Provide a negative Covid-19 result taken no more than 72 hours ago. If they test positive, they must provide evidence proving they had contracted the virus over the past three months and provide proof of US$50,000 insurance coverage.
• Provide evidence of reservation in a SHA-plus hotel on the first night.
• Download the MorChana application as soon as they land in Thailand.
The authorities have also released guidelines for travellers from other countries as well as those who have not been fully vaccinated.
Yuthasak said travellers from countries outside the low-risk list can stay in any of the “blue zone” areas for seven days before they can travel to other parts of Thailand.
As for those who have not been fully vaccinated, Yuthasak said those arriving by air will be quarantined for 10 days and those arriving by land for 14 days.
The blue zone comprises areas that are considered safe based on the number of local residents vaccinated and the number of Covid-19 patients currently in hospital.
The blue zone at present covers:
• Phuket
• Surat Thani (Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan and Ko Tao)
• Phang Nga (Khao Lak area and Ko Yao)
• Krabi (Koh Phi Phi, Koh Ngai and Railay Beach)
Blue zones that will open on November 1:
• Bangkok
• Samut Prakan (Suvarnabhumi Airport)
• Phang Nga province
• Krabi province
• Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin and Nong Khae)
• Chiang Mai (Muang, Mae Rim, Mae Taeng and Doi Tao districts)
• Ranong (Koh Phayam)
• Nong Khai (Muang, Si Chiang Mai, Tha Bo and Sangkhom districts)
• Loei (Chiang Khan district)
• Buri Ram (Muang)
• Udon Thani (Muang, Na Yung, Nong Han, Prachaksinlapakhom, Kumphawapi and Ban Dung districts)
• Rayong (Koh Samet)
• Trat (Koh Chang)
Blue zones to open in December:
• Chiang Rai
• Mae Hong Son
• Lamphun
• Phrae
• Sukhothai
• Phetchabun
• Pathum Thani
• Ayutthaya
• Khon Kaen
• Nakhon Ratchasima
• Nakhon Si Thammarat
• Trang
• Phatthalung
• Songkhla
• Yala
• Narathiwat
Blue zone provinces that will open in January are:
• Surin
• Sa Kaew
• Chanthaburi
• Tak
• Nakhon Phanom
• Mukdahan
• Bueng Kan
• Ubon Ratchathani
• Nan
• Kanchanaburi
• Ratchaburi
• Satun
Published : October 22, 2021
Published : Oct 22, 2021
