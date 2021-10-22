Travelers from 46 countries can enter Thailand without quarantine from November 1

Visitors from the 46 countries, described as low-risk group, may enter Thailand by air without quarantine, provided they have been fully vaccinated and tested negative for Covid-19 prior to arrival. They must also agree to take another test upon arrival.
The 46 countries and territories are:
1. Australia
2. Austria
3. Bahrain
4. Belgium
5. Bhutan
6. Brunei Darussalam
7. Bulgaria
8. Cambodia
9. Canada
10. Chile
11. China
12. Cyprus
13. Czech Republic
14. Denmark
15. Estonia
16. Finland
17. France
18. Germany
19. Greece
20. Hungary
21. Iceland
22. Ireland
23. Israel
24. Italy
25. Japan
26. Latvia
27. Lithuania
28. Malaysia
29. Malta
30. Netherlands
31. New Zealand
32. Norway
33. Poland
34. Portugal
35. Qatar
36. Saudi Arabia
37. Singapore
38. Slovenia
39. South Korea
40. Spain
41. Sweden
42. Switzerland
43. United Arab Emirates
44. United Kingdom
45. United States
46. Hong Kong
The ministry has earlier issued guidelines for foreign travelers wishing to enter Thailand from November 1 onward, with details as follow:
Published : October 22, 2021
