Fri, October 22, 2021

Travelers from 46 countries can enter Thailand without quarantine from November 1

Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday announced the list of countries and territories permitted to enter Thailand from November 1 onward under the government’s plan to reopen the country.

Visitors from the 46 countries, described as low-risk group, may enter Thailand by air without quarantine, provided they have been fully vaccinated and tested negative for Covid-19 prior to arrival. They must also agree to take another test upon arrival.

The 46 countries and territories are:

1.  Australia 
2.  Austria 
3.  Bahrain 
4.  Belgium 
5.  Bhutan 
6.  Brunei Darussalam 
7.  Bulgaria 
8.  Cambodia 
9.  Canada 
10. Chile 
11. China 
12. Cyprus 
13. Czech Republic 
14. Denmark 
15. Estonia 
16. Finland 
17. France 
18. Germany 
19. Greece 
20. Hungary 
21. Iceland 
22. Ireland 
23. Israel 
24. Italy 
25. Japan 
26. Latvia 
27. Lithuania 
28. Malaysia 
29. Malta 
30. Netherlands 
31. New Zealand 
32. Norway 
33. Poland 
34. Portugal 
35. Qatar 
36. Saudi Arabia 
37. Singapore 
38. Slovenia 
39. South Korea 
40. Spain 
41. Sweden 
42. Switzerland 
43. United Arab Emirates 
44. United Kingdom 
45. United States 
46. Hong Kong


The ministry has earlier issued guidelines for foreign travelers wishing to enter Thailand from November 1 onward, with details as follow:

