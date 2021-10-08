Thu, October 14, 2021

Thailand must reopen soon if it wants to survive: FTI

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) is concerned that tourists may not be interested in Thailand if the country takes too long to open its doors.

FTI chairman Suphan Mongkolsuthee said it is safe for Thailand to open since 40 to 50 per cent of its population has been vaccinated.

Also, he said, the number of daily cases has dropped, and Thailand has the facilities to treat Covid-19 patients. However, he said, the authorities should speed up the vaccination rate in the business sector before reopening the country.

Suphan predicted that Thailand’s gross domestic product will grow by less than 1 per cent as the number of tourists visiting under sandbox schemes was lower than expected.

He said that though the economy is showing signs of recovery and economic activities have resumed after the lifting of lockdown, the government still needs to lend a helping hand to small businesses. He said most SMEs cannot reopen due to liquidity problems.

Published : October 08, 2021

By : THE NATION

