Thu, October 14, 2021

Chiang Mai to welcome Asian tourists from Nov 1

Chiang Mai is to be the first province to welcome Asian tourists with direct flights from November 1 under the “Unlock Thailand” programme, Thanes Phetsuwan, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) deputy governor of marketing – Asia and South Pacific, said on Wednesday.

“After the discussions with the TAT office and the private tourism sector of Chiang Mai, we have come to a conclusion to welcome the foreign tourists with direct flights to the province instead of having the tourists complete the mandatory stay under the Phuket Sandbox scheme. Our main target is Korean tourists who have continuously travel to Thailand during the last quarter of every year, including tourists from India and Singapore,” he said.

Thanes also said that there will be a meeting between TAT and airline companies on Monday in order for the private sector in Chiang Mai to propose the standard operating procedures.


“There are two versions of the Unlock Thailand programme, which are ASEAN and Asia versions. It is a great opportunity to boost the Thai tourism sector as the government has relaxed more conditions, rules and restrictions. We are currently accelerating the procedure in a bid to launch the programme on November 1,” Thanes added.

 

