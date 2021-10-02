Phu Kradueng’s wonders open to tourists again

Phu Kradueng also held the 2022 open ceremony with Loei governor Chaitawat Niemsiri.
Phu Kradueng National Park chief Samret Phusansri said that the high season of Phu Kradueng in 2022 has officially begun, from October 1 to May 31. Samret added that the national park has adapted to the ‘new normal’.
Tourists must be vaccinated and take a Covid-19 test with an antigen test kit or RT-PCR within 72 hours.
Tourists must receive one of these vaccines to enter Phu Kradueng National Park, which are:
• One dose of AstraZeneca within 14 days
• Two doses of AstraZeneca
• Two doses of Sinovac
• One dose of Sinovac and one dose of AstraZeneca
• Other vaccines that authorised by the Ministry of Public Health
Published : October 02, 2021
