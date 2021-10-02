Phu Kradueng’s wonders open to tourists again

Phu Kradueng National Park chief Samret Phusansri said that the high season of Phu Kradueng in 2022 has officially begun, from October 1 to May 31. Samret added that the national park has adapted to the ‘new normal’.

Tourists must be vaccinated and take a Covid-19 test with an antigen test kit or RT-PCR within 72 hours.

Tourists must receive one of these vaccines to enter Phu Kradueng National Park, which are:

• One dose of AstraZeneca within 14 days

• Two doses of AstraZeneca

• Two doses of Sinovac

• One dose of Sinovac and one dose of AstraZeneca

• Other vaccines that authorised by the Ministry of Public Health