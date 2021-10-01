Tourists flock to Phu Chi Fa National Park after CCSA lifts Covid-19 restrictions

The national park reopening came after the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)'s approval to ease Covid-19 restrictions in a bid to enable businesses to perform economic activities on Monday.
Banterng Kruawong, Tap Tao Subdistrict Administrative Organization President, said the national park has implemented measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 and ensure tourists' safety.
Related stories:
The morning temperature at the national park was 13 degrees celsius with a beautiful sea of fog.
There were no new Covid-19 cases reportedly found in Tap Tao Subdistrict after a cluster emerged in June.
Published : October 01, 2021
Published : Oct 12, 2021
Published : Oct 12, 2021
Published : Oct 12, 2021
Published : Oct 12, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021